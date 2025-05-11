Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 1:00 AM ET

Yoichi Miyazaki - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Koji Sato - President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm Miyazaki, CFO. I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us as well as shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us. So first, I would like to tell you the summary. Our operating income for the fiscal year ended March 2025 was JPY4.8 trillion. This high level of operating income was secured through the effects of price revisions and expansion of value chain profits while advancing comprehensive investments that led to the future and reinforcing our operating foundation.

The operating income forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 is JPY3.8 trillion. We plan to reap the benefits of our efforts to reinforce our operational foundation while continuing comprehensive investments from a mid-to long-term perspective as well as strengthening our management foundation and developing new pillars of future profits.

With regard to the impact of the U.S. tariff, only the estimated impact of April and May 2025 have tentatively been factored in. As for shareholder returns, the full-year dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2025 is JPY90, an increase of JPY15 compared to the previous fiscal year. The forecast full-year dividend for fiscal year ending March 2026 will be increased by JPY5