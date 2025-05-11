Shares of Corebridge Financial (CRBG) have been a mixed performer over the past year, gaining just 3%. Shares fell sharply in the early-April market rout, as its variable annuity exposure can exhibit significant market sensitivities, but shares have recovered
Corebridge: Capital Return Plan Remains On Track After Q1
Summary
- Corebridge Financial's solid earnings and robust buyback strategy support a bullish outlook despite recent market volatility and a slight 2% stock decline since my last coverage.
- The company's shift towards individual retirement products and GICs, along with a strong life insurance segment, highlights strategic growth and diversification.
- Corebridge's high-quality investment portfolio and solid balance sheet enable ongoing buybacks and secure dividend payouts, ensuring strong capital returns to shareholders.
- Despite potential risks from alternative investments and a weaker macro backdrop, CRBG's attractive valuation and capital return capacity justify a buy rating with a $36.50 price target.
