TORM plc (TRMD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Thank you, Janice, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us on the call today.

This morning, we released our report with the interim results for the first quarter of 2025. TORM achieved a solid result in the quarter, in line with our expectations. But again, it was a quarter that has been influenced by a wide range of external factors that we need to take into consideration.

The first quarter reflected a more stable market environment compared to the volatility we experienced in the latter half of last year. TCE amounted to US$214 million, thus broadly in line with the previous quarter, signaling early signs of stabilization following the declines we saw in the second half of 2024.

Fleet-wide freight rates remained consistent with the levels seen in the fourth quarter, enabling us to deliver solid earnings. For the quarter, we achieved a net profit of US$63 million, demonstrating that while our income has normalized compared to the elevated levels a year ago, we continue to generate strong and sustainable results.

I would also like to