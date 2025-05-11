Recently, I published a bullish piece on telecommunications infrastructure contractor, Dycom Industries (DY), wherein I noted that specialty contractors are clearly benefiting from secular megatrends such as AI and electrification as well as increased infrastructure spending under
CRH plc: Keeping An Eye On New M&A Strategy
Summary
- CRH plc reported mixed Q1 results with revenue growth, but a net loss due to seasonal factors and lack of divestiture gains.
- The company’s aggressive M&A strategy is noteworthy, with bolt-on acquisitions contributing significantly to EBITDA growth and enhancing core operations.
- CRH's positive outlook for 2025 is supported by strategic acquisitions, strong backlogs, and positive pricing trends, despite uncertainties around IIJA funding.
- I rate CRH a Hold, needing more clarity on IIJA funds and time to assess the new M&A strategy's long-term impact.
