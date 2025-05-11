Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Garofalo - Chairman and CEO

Andrew Gubbels - Chief Financial Officer

Jackie Przybylowski - Vice President, Capital Markets

Peter Behncke - Director, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the Gold Royalty Corp. First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Garofalo, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

David Garofalo

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today’s call to review our first quarter 2025 results. Please note that for those not currently on the webcast, a presentation accompanying this conference call is available on the presentation page of our website.

Some of the commentary on today’s call will include forward-looking statements, and I would direct everyone to review Slide 2 of the presentation, which includes important cautionary notes.

Speaking alongside me today will be Andrew Gubbels, Chief Financial Officer; and Jackie Przybylowski, Vice President, Capital Markets.

We are very excited about 2025 and believe the company is uniquely positioned for a transformative year. We are proud to report that this quarter we have achieved another record operating cash flow, and we expect to see a steady improvement over the coming quarters to the successful ramp-ups of the Côté, Vareš and Borborema mines. We look forward to continued momentum as production increases towards full nameplate run rates at these operations.

We have also benefited from a positive gold price environment. Spot gold prices have reached record highs, recently exceeding $3,300 per ounce, and the fundamentals for gold