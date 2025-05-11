Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patricia Nir - ADDO Investor Relations

Mark King - Chief Executive Officer

John Meloun - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Richard Magnusen - B. Riley Securities

J.P. Wollam - ROTH Capital Markets

Logan Hennen - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Xponential Fitness, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, note that all lines are in the listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Also note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8, 2025. And I would like to turn the conference over to Patricia Nir from ADDO Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patricia Nir

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining our conference call to discuss Xponential Fitness’ first quarter 2025 financial results. I am joined by Mark King, Chief Executive Officer; and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer. A recording of this call will be posted on the Investors section of our website at investor.xponential.com.

We remind you that during this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, including discussions of our business outlook and financial projections. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from such expectations. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our recent and subsequent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligations to update the information provided on today’s call.

In addition, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP