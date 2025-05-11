Back in November 2018, I drafted an article on Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), but never published it. With the stock trading in the $20 to $22 range, and
Gentex At $22 Again, But This Isn't 2018 Anymore
Summary
- Gentex has evolved significantly since 2018, with stronger financials, diversified revenue, and innovative products, making it a compelling long-term investment at current prices.
- Despite 95% of revenue from the auto sector, Gentex's deep integration in supply chains and proprietary technology provide resilience against trade war impacts.
- Gentex's financial strength, with high margins, strong ROE and ROIC, and over $500 million in cash, offers a competitive edge in a challenging market.
- The market undervalues Gentex, trading at a low PE ratio despite consistent earnings growth, making it an attractive buy for long-term investors.
