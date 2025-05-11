We last talked about Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TAK) in late January, when they boosted their guidance for that fiscal year and were showing strong operating income performance. I rated them a buy, suggesting they might be undervalued. They’ve gone
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Caps A Strong Year, Guidance Suggests Dividend Is On The Rise
Summary
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals showed strong revenue and operating income growth in FY2024, despite challenges from Vyvanse generics and US insurance issues.
- New guidance for FY2025 is slightly lower due to expected deeper cuts from Vyvanse generics, but potential exists for surpassing this with new drug approvals.
- The dividend yield for FY2025 is projected at 4.81%, making Takeda an attractive option for income portfolios despite US healthcare market challenges.
- Takeda's non-IFRS P/E ratio is favorable compared to the sector, supporting its case as a value stock with promising growth in its launch portfolio.
