Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Samantha Reburn - Chief Legal Officer

Charles Salameh - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Wubs - Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

Larry Stock - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark

Keaton Schuelke - Northland Securities

David Kwan - TD Cowen

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Sangoma Investor Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Samantha Reburn, Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead, Ms. Reburn.

Samantha Reburn

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone. And welcome to Sangoma’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Investor Call. We are recording the call and we will make it available on our website for anyone who is unable to join us live.

I’m here today with Charles Salameh, Sangoma’s Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Wubs, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer; and Larry Stock, Chief Financial Officer. Charles will provide a high level overview of the quarter. Jeremy and Larry will take you through the operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025. Following their presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A with analysts.

We will discuss the press release that was distributed earlier today, together with the company’s financial statements and MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+, EDGAR and our website. As a reminder, Sangoma reports under International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS. And during the call, we may refer to terms such as adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-IFRS measures, but are defined in our MD&A.