Many seemed optimistic that the weekend trade talks between the US and China will de-escalate the tension. We are less sanguine. Even if the tariffs on both sides were halved, there would still be an effective bilateral embargo. In
Week Ahead: Reaction To Sino-American Trade Talks, U.S. CPI, Japan And U.K. Q1 GDP, And Banxico To Cut 50 Bp Featured
Summary
- Many seemed optimistic that the weekend trade talks between the US and China will de-escalate the tension. We are less sanguine.
- The Dollar Index reached a four-week high before the weekend but was unable to sustain the upside momentum.
- Officials seem to be willing to accept some paring of the yuan's recent gains against the dollar.
- The correlation between changes in the exchange rates and changes in the US 10-year yield remains near the weakest since Nov 2023.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense
Recommended For You
About DXY Ticker
Compare to Peers