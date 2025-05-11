Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

|
Standardized performance (%)
|
as of March 31, 2025
|
Quarter
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Since Inception
|
Class A shares inception: 11/01/00
|
NAV
|
-12.40
|
-12.40
|
-6.29
|
0.66
|
11.09
|
8.91
|
7.54
|
Max. Load 5.5%
|
-17.21
|
-17.21
|
-11.44
|
-1.22
|
9.84
|
8.30
|
7.29
|
Class R6 shares inception: 02/28/13
|
NAV
|
-12.31
|
-12.31
|
-5.93
|
1.05
|
11.51
|
9.35
|
11.16
|
Class Y shares inception: 11/01/00
|
NAV
|
-12.33
|
-12.33
|
-6.05
|
0.91
|
11.36
|
9.18
|
7.96
|
Russell Midcap Growth Index (USD)
|
-7.12
|
-7.12
|
3.57
|
6.16
|
14.86
|
10.14
|
-
|
Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth category
(Class A shares at NAV)
|
-
|
-
|
68%
(337 of 496)
|
62%
(278 of 480)
|
68%
(278 of 446)
|
41%
(139 of 357)
|
-
Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A: Net: 1.05%, Total: 1.05%; Class R6: Net: 0.67%, Total: 0.67%; Class Y: Net: 0.80%, Total: 0.80%.
Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit invesco.com for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. As the result of a reorganization on May 24, 2019, the returns of the fund for periods on or prior to May 24, 2019 reflect performance of the Oppenheimer predecessor fund. Share class returns will differ from the predecessor fund due to a change in expenses and sales charges. Index source: RIMES Technologies Corp. Please keep in mind that high, double-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance.