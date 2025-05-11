3 Ideal Buys From 63 May Fortune 500 Industry Leaders

Summary

  • The June/July 2024 Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by-revenue and profits. Arnold-research focused on those industry-leaders using YCharts 5/7/25 data of Profits from 63.
  • 63 Fortune 500 industry leaders (F500IL) were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from aerospace/defense to wholesalers.
  • By yield, ET topped-all F500IL. Top-ten Yields from OMC, XOM, PLD, T, CVS, ADM, PEP, MO, UPS, and ET, averaged 4.93% in May.
  • F500IL April top ten, by broker-estimated target-prices, NUE, GOOG, COP, OMC, ET, BLDR, NVDA, TMO, UNH, and HAL averaged 36.85%.
  • Three “safer” F500ILs emerged as ‘safer’ buys for May: ET, MO, and T. High dividends, low prices and 20+ year dividend records recommended them.
Foreword

While over 60% of this collection of The Fortune 500 Industry Leaders, (F500IL) is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny dividends, three of the top ten lowest priced F500IL are ready to buy. May found Energy Transfer (

