While I may be coming to this conclusion a little early in the cycle, I am starting to believe that there is value to be found in regional banks. The sector has followed the market relatively well over the last year, but the
Riverview Bancorp Has Little Room Left To Run
Summary
- Regional banks may offer meaningful value despite recent underperformance, but Riverview Bancorp is rated as a hold due to limited upside potential.
- RVSB's financial metrics have deteriorated, with a significant drop in net income and efficiency ratio, despite a recent stock price increase.
- Riverview has a remarkably low ratio for non-performing assets, but the bank has a high exposure to mortgage loans. Its concentrated geographical footprint poses additional risks.
- The company's stock price is close to its book value, providing some downside protection, but overall returns are expected to align with the market.
