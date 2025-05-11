NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Metrano - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tim Oliver - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Wamser - Chief Financial Officer

Stuart MacKinnon - Executive VP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Dominick Gabriele - Compass Point

James Holmes - Stifel

Chris Senyek - Wolfe Research

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the NCR Atleos First Quarter FY '25 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Brendan Metrano, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brendan Metrano

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Atleos First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Tim Oliver, CEO; Andy Wamser, CFO; and Stuart MacKinnon, COO. Tim will start this morning with an overview of the company's business performance and strategic progress in the first quarter. Andy will follow with a review of our financial results and our outlook for the second quarter and full year. Then we'll move to Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our presentation and discussions will include forward-looking statements, which are often expressed by words such as may, will, include, expect, and other words of similar meaning. These statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's materials and our periodic filings with the SEC, including our annual report.

Also, in our review of results today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which the company uses to measure its performance. These non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to their GAAP counterparts