Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rolly Bustos - IR

Cameron Chell - CEO and President

Paul Sun - CFO

Rolly Bustos

Greetings. Welcome to all the shareholders and stakeholders on today's Draganfly 2025 Q1 earnings call. My name is Rolly Bustos. I am the internal investor relations representative here at Draganfly. We appreciate you all joining us.

We will start, as usual, with our CEO and President Cameron Chell recapping the 1st quarter earnings headlines.

Next will be a more detailed financial review with our CFO Paul Sun.

We will then conclude by addressing the pre-submitted questions we have received.

As always, you can reach out to me directly at investor.relations@draganfly.com.

I remind everyone, this presentation may include forward-looking information and statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or financial results, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Any future events or financial results may differ from what might be discussed here. The company's results and statements are accurate as of today, May 8th, 2025. We're under no obligation to update or renew these statements outside of material press release disclosure going forward. Forward-looking statement and disclaimer can be found on page 2 of this presentation.

So, Cam, please go ahead.

Cameron Chell

Great. Thanks very much, Rolly. Thank you to everybody for taking the time to join us here today. We appreciate it. If we just move ahead a couple of slides that'd be great.

So Q1 saw a lot of activity, as I'm sure it did in the entire industry. Our revenue was $1.547 million, which is a 16% year-over-year increase. We had a gross profit of $310,000, and at the end of the quarter, we had cash of just over $2 million. So next slide, please. Thanks.