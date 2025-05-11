Holley Inc. (HLLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Anthony Rozmus - Investor Relations
Matt Stevenson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jesse Weaver - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Christian Carlino - JPMorgan
Mike Swartz - Truist Securities
Bret Jordan - Jefferies
Phillip Blee - William Blair
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group
Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity
Operator
I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Anthony Rozmus with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anthony Rozmus
Good morning, and welcome to Holley’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver. This webcast and the presentation materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our Investor Relations website.
Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ones described in our SEC filings. This morning, we will review our financial results for the first quarter and discuss guidance for the full year 2025. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we
