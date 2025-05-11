Holley Inc. (HLLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Rozmus - Investor Relations

Matt Stevenson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jesse Weaver - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Mike Swartz - Truist Securities

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Phillip Blee - William Blair

Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call to discuss Holley’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions for asking questions will be provided at that time. We ask that participants please limit themselves to one question and one related follow-up during the Q&A period.

Please be advised that reproduction of this call, in whole or in part, is not permitted without written authorization of Holley. And as a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be made available for future playback.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Anthony Rozmus with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anthony Rozmus

Good morning, and welcome to Holley’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver. This webcast and the presentation materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our Investor Relations website.

Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ones described in our SEC filings. This morning, we will review our financial results for the first quarter and discuss guidance for the full year 2025. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we