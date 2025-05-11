Right now, amid ultra-volatile markets, investors have a tremendous incentive to be active portfolio managers. To beat the stock markets in this environment, we often have to seriously consider overlooked stocks, particularly in the small/mid-cap space.
Fastly: Growth Prospects Are Turning Around (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading Fastly to a neutral rating after the company showcased improving revenue growth trends.
- Q1 results showcased 8% y/y revenue growth, driven by improved sales processes and up from 2% in Q4. Fastly also raised its outlook for FY25, a rarity in this economy.
- The stock trades at a cheap ~2x forward revenue multiple.
- A small entering position in Fastly is recommended, but the position requires constant monitoring due to ongoing challenges in customer retention and margin pressure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.