Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gaudreau - FTI Consulting

William Miller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Deborah Whitmire - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Miller Industries First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. And now at this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Gaudreau at FTI Consulting. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Gaudreau

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Miller Industries conference call. We are here to discuss the company's 2025 first quarter results, which were released after the close of the market yesterday.

With us from the management team today are Bill Miller, Chairman of the Board; Will Miller, President and CEO; Deborah Whitmire, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Frank Madonia, Executive Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel.

Today's call will begin with formal remarks from management, followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note in this morning's conference call, management may make forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. I'd like to call your attention to the risks related to these statements, which are more fully described in the company's annual report filed on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Will. Please go ahead, Will.

William Miller

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Miller Industries is the world's largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. Our product lines span light, medium and heavy-duty recovery vehicles, car carriers, military recovery solutions