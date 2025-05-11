Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter DeNardo - IR, CapComm Partners

Zhenya Lindgardt - President, CEO & Director

Austin Aerts - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen.

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sera Prognostics Conference Call to review First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session toward the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory comments.

Peter DeNardo

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Sera Prognostic's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. At the close of the market today, Sera Prognostics released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Presenting for the company today will be Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO, and Austin Aerts, our CFO.

During the call, we will review the financial results we released today, after which we will host a question and answer session. If you've not had a chance to review our quarterly earnings release, it can be found on our website at sera.com. This call can be heard live via webcast at Sera.com, and a recording will be archived in the investors section of our website.

Please note that some of the information presented today may contain projections or other forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans and projections for our business, future financial results, and market trends and opportunities.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these expectations for a