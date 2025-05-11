In July 2023, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article recommending the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) - see XAR: An Excellent Defense ETF To Benefit From A Rejuvenated NATO. Since that
XAR: Often The Best Offense Is A Great Defense (And Aerospace) ETF
Summary
- The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 20% since July 2023, with a +47.9% return.
- The defense & aerospace sector is evolving, with private companies and drone warfare driving innovation and competition for government & private contracts.
- XAR's diversified portfolio, including top holdings like AeroVironment, Axon Enterprise, and Boeing, offers strong growth potential and capital appreciation.
- Despite global uncertainties, the sector's bullish outlook and XAR's historical performance make it a compelling long-term hold for diversified portfolios.
