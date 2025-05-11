Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bahram Akradi - Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Erik Weaver - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Connor Wienberg - Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Megan Alexander - Morgan Stanley

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

Owen Rickert - Northland Securities

Operator

Greetings! And welcome to the Life Time Group Holdings, Inc., First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Connor Wienberg, Vice President of Capital Markets and Investment Relations. Please go ahead.

Connor Wienberg

Good morning. And thank you for joining us for the first quarter 2025 Life Time Group Holdings earnings conference call. With me today are Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Erik Weaver, Executive Vice President and CFO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements made today. There is a comprehensive discussion of Risk Factors in the company's SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review.

The company will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, net debt to adjusted EBITDA, or what we refer to as net debt leverage ratio, and free cash flow.

This information, along with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included, when applicable, in the company's earnings release issued this morning, our 8-K filed