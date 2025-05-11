Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Matt, and good morning to everyone who's taken the time to join Saga's 2025 Q1 Earnings Call. We appreciate your continued interest, support and participation in what we believe is the best media company on the planet.

It's been an interesting few months at the Sagaverse, headlined by several spirited conversations and strong opinions expressed on multiple topics surrounding Saga Communications, Incorporated. Times like these could create a cause to check one's strategy, one 's resolve and ultimately yourself.

But before, during and after the recent conflict occurred, I was constantly reminded of the Stockdale Paradox. You may have heard it, it goes like this. In order to navigate difficult times, you must first confront the brutal facts, accepting the current reality, even if it's difficult.

You must maintain faith by having an unwavering belief that you will prevail no matter how long it takes. You must be consistent, continuing to work through pain and uncertainty. You must acknowledge your mistakes and accept that failure and bad decisions are inevitable and then acknowledge it to yourself and to the rest of your team. You must overcome temporary difficulties by embracing challenges as temporary constraints and develop to plan to live in the disruption.

Finally, you must stay focused and maintain a personal sense of resolve, spirituality, morality, values and meaning, and we have. To review some of those push points that included Saga's potential sale of