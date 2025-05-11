Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
James Adams - Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Blake Sartini - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Protell - President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Barry Jonas - Truist Securities
David Katz - Jefferies
Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group
Zachary Silverberg - Wells Fargo
Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP
John DeCree - CBRE
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Golden Entertainment First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Now, I'd like to turn the conference over to James Adams, the company's Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.
James Adams
Thank you very much operator, and good afternoon everyone. On the call today is Blake Sartini, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.
On this call, we will make forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or otherwise. During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures when talking about our performance. You can find the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures in our press release, which is available on our website. We will start the call with Charles reviewing the details of the first quarter results and a business update. Following that, Blake and Charles will take your questions.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Charles.
Charles Protell
Thanks, James. Our first quarter year-over-year results were in line with our expectations and primarily impacted by not having last year's
- Read more current GDEN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts