SoftBank Corp. (SOBKY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Junichi Miyakawa - President & CEO

Jun Shimba - COO

Kazuhiko Fujihara - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tomohisa Yamashita - Fuji Television

Nancy Matsumoto - Business Insider

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Kazuki Tokunaga - Daiwa Securities

Operator

Thank you very much for waiting. We will now begin SoftBank Corporation Earnings Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year-Ended March 31, 2025.

We would like to introduce today's attendees, President and CEO, Miyakawa; Representative Director and COO, Shimba; Board Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Fujihara. Today's presentation will be broadcast via the Internet.

President and CEO, Miyakawa will give an overview of SoftBank's consolidated financial results and business overview.

Junichi Miyakawa

I'm Miyakawa of SoftBank. Thank you so much for your attendance today.

I will now explain our financial results for the last fiscal year. First, revenue was JPY6,544.3 billion, up 8%. We achieved a goal of JPY6.5 trillion set in the mid-term Management Plan one year ahead of schedule. The breakdown by segment is as follows: all businesses reported an increase in revenues. Financial distribution and enterprise, all these businesses achieved double-digit growth.

Operating income was JPY989.0 billion, up 13%. The target of JPY970 billion set in the mid-term plan was achieved one year ahead of schedule. Operating income also increased in all businesses.

In addition to double-digit gains in media, commerce, and distribution, financial returned to profitability, recording over JPY30 billion for the full year.

Net income was JPY526.1 billion, up 8%. Since both revenue and operating income were on upward trend, we had expected to achieve net income one year ahead of schedule, but it will, unfortunately, it will be carried over to FY2025 due to a valuation loss on the portfolio