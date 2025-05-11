Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Feffer – LifeSci Advisors

Charlie Goodwin – Chief Executive Officer

Matt Hill – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Sam Eiber – BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Apyx Medical First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jeremy Feffer from LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Feffer

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Representing the company on the call are Charlie Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Hill, Chief Financial Officer of Apyx.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including without limitation, those identified in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, our most recent 10-Q filing and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations