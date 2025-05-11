Nexi S.p.A. (NEXPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCPK:NEXPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Paolo Bertoluzzo – Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone – Deputy GM and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Mohammed Moawalla – Goldman Sachs
Justin Forsythe – UBS
Hannes Leitner – Jefferies
Sébastien Sztabowicz – Kepler Cheuvreux
Gabriele Venturi – Banca Akros
Antonella Frongillo – Intesa Sanpaolo
Aditya Buddhavarapu – Bank of America
Craig McDowell – JPMorgan
Operator
Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead.
Paolo Bertoluzzo
Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our call for the first quarter of 2025 results. As usual, I’m here with Bernardo Mingrone, our Deputy GM and CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, who leads our Investor Relations operations and a number of other colleagues in case we need their support to answer to your questions.
Today, as usual, we start with an overview of the key messages, and then I will hand over to Bernardo who will cover results for the quarter, but we’ll also deep dive on the topic that we have chosen for today, which is actually our progress on debt and more in general capital structure management. And then we come back for conclusions and most importantly, together with Bernardo for answering to your questions.
Now let me start with the summary of the key messages of the day, Page 3 of the document. First of all, point number one, continued delivery of profitable growth in the quarter. Revenue went up 3.7% in the
- Read more current NEXPF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts