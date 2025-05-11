Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCPK:AMADF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Luis Maroto - President and Chief Executive Officer
Carol Borg - Chief Financial Officer
Decius Valmorbida - President of Travel Unit
Francisco Pérez-Lozao - President of Hospitality
Conference Call Participants
Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley
Alex Irving - Bernstein
Sven Merkt - Barclays
Charles Brennan - Jefferies
Victor Cheng - Bank of America
Nooshin Nejati - Deutsche Bank
Michael Briest - UBS Equities
Toby Ogg - JP Morgan
Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Amadeus Q1 2025 results conference call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus. Please go ahead.
Luis Maroto
Good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter '25 results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. Our business heads, Decius and Paco are here, too, and they will be covering our business overviews. I will first recap on the quarter's performance and its key developments, and then I will also update you on our views for '25. Our new CFO, Carol Borg, joined Amadeus earlier this week and she's here with us today as well.
Carol Borg
Hello, everyone. My name is Carol Borg, and I'm delighted to be here today and to have joined Amadeus, a highly unique tech player and a leading specialist in travel. I'm really excited to join this very credible team and play my part in creating value across the travel ecosystem for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.
I very much look forward to
- Read more current AMADF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts