Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street's focus next week will be on trade, a busy economic calendar, a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, and the first quarter earnings season.



Market participants will be hoping for some positive news out of trade talks being held between U.S. and Chinese officials in Switzerland. Trump this week announced a trade deal between the U.S. and the United Kingdom - the first of its kind since his imposition of sweeping reciprocal tariffs in April.



The economic calendar will feature key updates on inflation, including the consumer price index for April. Traders will also be watching out for remarks from Fed chief Powell at a conference in Washington, D.C. Last week, the central bank maintained its key policy rate and warned of a potential stagflation risk.



Finally, the earnings season will feature hundreds of companies this week, including Dow 30 components Cisco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT). Also in focus will be 13F filings - regulatory disclosures by major funds of their quarterly equity ownership changes.