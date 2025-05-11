This may sound crazy to some investors, but I can't believe how undervalued Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is. Shares of META continued to make new highs throughout the year until the tariff and trade discussions caused the market
Meta Platforms: One Of My Favorite Undervalued AI Investments In The Market
Summary
- Meta Platforms (META) is deeply undervalued, despite exceptional financial performance, including 16.07% revenue growth and 34.56% net income growth YoY in Q1.
- META's significant investments in AI will drive future growth in advertising, user engagement, business messaging, Meta AI, and innovative AI devices.
- META is trading at less than 20 times forward earnings, offering a compelling investment opportunity with strong profitability and a robust capital allocation plan.
- I have a price target of $800 by year-end for META, with potential to exceed $1,000 next year if growth trends continue.
