Clover Health: Stars Are Aligning For GAAP Profitability In FY 2026
Summary
- Clover reported impressive Q1 earnings with robust topline growth and improving profitability metrics thanks to a 30% YoY increase in its member base.
- Clover could see $95 million in additional revenues in FY 2026 without any member growth as a result of CMS increasing MA payouts by 5.1%.
- With Clover set to be eligible for a 5% quality bonus in 2026 thanks to its 4-star rating, I expect it to reach GAAP profitability in FY 2026.
- I’m upgrading Clover to a strong buy and raising my price target to $5.30, implying 51% upside from its current valuation.
