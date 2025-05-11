Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has executed a significant strategic transformation over the last few years, resulting in strong US healthcare leadership. The company has given up earlier, less profitable units such as DeVry University and other non-health care businesses, and focused
Adtalem Global Education: A Picks-And-Shovels Play On The U.S. Healthcare Labor Crisis
Summary
- Revenue rose 12.9% YoY to $466.1M, adjusted EPS grew 28% to $1.92, and student enrollment reached 94,223 (+9.8% YoY), driven by organic growth at Chamberlain and.
- Adtalem has transformed into a specialized healthcare educator, addressing structural shortages in nursing, mental health, and medical fields while expanding tech-driven learning like AI simulations.
- Free cash flow exceeded $230M, net leverage dropped to ~1.1x EBITDA, and the company completed a $300M buyback with a new $150M authorization announced through.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.