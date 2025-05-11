I find this sub-sector of technology stocks interesting, because they stand at the very

Over the past two years I have spend a lot of time educating myself on the topic AI, and more specifically semiconductor stocks.

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!