Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LUCK) reported the company’s fiscal Q3 earnings on the 8th of May. The bowling center and other entertainment venue operator is clearly seeing the effects of a more uncertain consumer as same-store
Lucky Strike: Guidance Withdrawal After Q3 Is Troubling
Summary
- Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation reported a -5.6% decline in same-store sales from early 2025, based largely on lower corporate events. Macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on traffic.
- Interestingly, Lucky Strike withdrew its FY2025 guidance with less than two months of the fiscal year left. The withdrawal signals further troubles in the outlook.
- Lucky Strike's significant debt makes the outlook more concerning, and may cause issues in further M&A.
- I estimate LUCK to have 32% upside to a fair value of $11.55, but rising uncertainty currently weighs more than the potential upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.