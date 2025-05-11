Branicks Group AG (DDCCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Branicks Group AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jasmin Dentz - Investor Relations
Sonja Warntges - Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Markus Schmitt - ODDO BHF
Thomas Neuhold - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jochen Schmitt - Metzler Research
Stefan Scharff - SRC Research
Philipp Kaiser - Warburg Research
Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF
Adam Megyeri - Bank of America
Josef Pschorn - XAIA Investment
Antonio Casari - Northlight Group
Nick Linnane - Sefton Place Advisors
Jasmin Dentz
Thank you, operator. So welcome, everybody, to our Q1 Results Presentation for 2025. This call will also be webcast live on branicksgroup.com, and a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly after the end of the call.
Our CEO and CFO, Sonja Warntges, will now give you an overview of our financials and our guidance. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.
Please note that management comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in today's presentation. As always, all documents relating our three months reporting have been made available on our website.
I now turn the call over to Sonja for her remarks. Sonja, please, the floor is yours.
Sonja Warntges
Thanks, Jasmin. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and also a warm welcome from my side to Branicks' Q1 2025 results conference call. I'm joined by my colleagues from the Accounting and Investor Relations department. And as usual, during our call, I will give you an overview on what has been achieved in the last quarter, and I will present our key numbers as well as our unchanged outlook for 2025 to you. This will be followed by a Q&A session.
