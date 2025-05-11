Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christine Chiou - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Samantha Du - Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer
Josh Smiley - President and Chief Operating Officer
Rafael Amado - President, Head of Global Research and Development
Yajing Chen - Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Wang - Chief Business Officer
Conference Call Participants
Michael Yee - Jefferies
Louise Chen - Scotiabank
Yen-Der Li - Leerink Partners
Li Watsek - Cantor
Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan
Jack Lin - Morgan Stanley
Rebecca Liang - Bernstein
Linhai Zhao - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Zai Lab's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Christine Chiou, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Christine Chiou
Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome, everyone. Today's earnings call will be led by Dr. Samantha Du, Zai Lab's Founder, CEO and Chairperson. She will be joined by Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Rafael Amado, President and Head of Global Research and Development; and Dr. Yajing Chen, Chief Financial Officer. Jonathan Wang, our Chief Business Officer, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.
As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect due to a variety of factors, including those discussed
- Read more current ZLAB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts