CVS Health: Firing On All Cylinders, Thanks To The Promising Reversal

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.73K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • CVS' turnaround may be here, given the seemingly stabilizing medical cost trends as similarly reported by its peers, with it triggering the moderating Medical Benefit Ratio.
  • This is despite the stable enrollments and the higher utilization, thanks to its improved Medicare Advantage star ratings and the growth in its commercial-fee businesses.
  • We are likely to see CVS' Health Care Benefits segment report sequential improvements after the exit from the Affordable Care Act [ACA] plans from 2026 onwards as well.
  • Combined with the ongoing improvements observed in its PBM and Pharmacy segments, we believe that the worst may already be behind us, as the management also raises FY2025 guidance.
  • While we may reiterate our Buy rating for the CVS stock, it may not be suitable for dividend oriented investors indeed. We shall further discuss why.
CVS Pharmacy logo on their store in Las Vegas, USA. CVS is an american retailer and drugstore chain spread in the USA.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CVS Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Recovery - With More Upside Ahead

We previously covered CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in April 2025, discussing how it had been hit the worst by the rising healthcare utilization/medical costs, as observed in the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.73K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News