USA: A Historical Underperformer, But Value-Orientation Might Be Appealing

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund offers a high 9.20% yield, significantly above major American equity indices, making it attractive for income-seeking investors.
  • Despite its high yield, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 30 years, which is disappointing considering that some of its peers consistently beat it.
  • The fund's unique structure with multiple managers and a 60/40 value-to-growth split provides diversification but has contributed to its underperformance compared to peers.
  • Trading at a slight discount to NAV, the fund's expense ratio is reasonable, but investors may prefer waiting for a better price given its mixed track record.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A handsome, brown Pineywoods bull with a black head and large horns stands near a forest

Mike Hansen

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a very popular closed-end fund that invests in a portfolio of American common equity securities, along with providing its investors with a very attractive 9.20% yield. This yield is substantially higher than

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.61K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USA Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on USA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News