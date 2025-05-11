Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Takao Kato – President and CEO

Thank you for your participation in our FY24 full-year results meeting despite your busy schedules.

In FY2024, we faced a challenging sales environment due to the delayed recovery in total automotive demand in Thailand and Indonesia, as well as intensified competition resulting from the easing of global vehicle supply constraints.

Despite these conditions, during the first half of the year, we were able to steadily increase our earnings, supported by favorable FX rates, even when fixed costs rose due to inflation. However, in the second half, the standout appreciation of the THB - our cost currency - turned the exchange rate impact negative.

Despite the challenging environment, we successfully translated increased unit sales - driven by new models - into solid earnings. In parallel, we implemented thorough cost and expense reductions. As a result, we exceeded the full-year operating profit forecast that had been revised in the third quarter.

Net sales remained on par with the previous year at ¥2,788.2 billion. Operating profit was ¥138.8 billion, with an operating margin of 5%. Ordinary profit was ¥98.6 billion, and net income was ¥41 billion.

Although retail sales volume fell slightly short of our revised forecast, it increased by 27,000 units year-over-year to 842,000 units.

As initially forecasted, we will increase the annual dividend by ¥5 from the previous fiscal year to ¥15 per share.

Please turn to page 4. In this slide, you can see the factors behind year-over-year changes in OP for FY2024.

Volume mix and price and others contributed a positive impact of ¥3.7 billion year-over-year. Within this, volume mix had a negative impact of ¥9.3 billion, mainly due