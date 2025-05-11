L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference (Transcript)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Call May 6, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Ken Bedingfield - Chief Financial Officer and President-Aerojet Rocketdyne

David Strauss - Barclays

Good afternoon, everyone. Pleased to have L3Harris and Ken Bedingfield. Thanks for making the trip across the pond, Ken and Dan. Ken is the Chief Financial Officer -- wears 2 hats: Chief Financial Officer and also President of Aerojet Rocketdyne, which is one of the 4 business segments.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Ken, I think, forward-looking statements, safe harbor.

Ken Bedingfield

Sure. Yes. I'll just start by saying the statements and comments made today may include forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements do involve risks and uncertainties. And for more information on those risks, please refer to our SEC filings.

David Strauss

Perfect. So, for the benefit of everyone in the room, I think you've got a pretty unique background given your last couple of stops. Could you just kind of run through where you've been over the course of the last 10 or, I guess, post your accounting days, where you've made stops over the last couple of years? And I think given your experience kind of on the private sponsor side, it's -- you bring a bit of an interesting perspective.

Ken Bedingfield

Sure. Yes. Thanks for the opportunity to talk a little bit about my background. So as you referenced, I am a trained GAAP accountant. But after those days, I did spend a fair amount of time at Northrop Grumman, spent some time in the business. So, I was the CFO of one of their operating segments, and then was the CFO there for a period of time, largely under Wes Bush when he was the CEO. I did leave Northrop and spent some time actually in the defense