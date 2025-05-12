Palantir: Double Top Warning

Summary

  • Palantir's market cap has surged to over $280 billion, placing it among the top 10 most valuable tech companies, despite lower revenue compared to peers.
  • The company's extensive use of stock-based compensation has significantly diluted shares, raising concerns about the market's view of the profit picture.
  • Investors need Palantir to achieve unrealistic stock prices of $150 in a year and $200 in three years to justify the risk.
  • The risk of a severe re-rating, similar to Snowflake's experience, could see Palantir's stock plummet even if growth expectations are met.
  • The stock hit a double top of $125 signaling a bearish reversal topped off by the premium valuation of 71x forward sales.
Toehold

styf22/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) (NEOE:PLTR:CA) just reported another spectacular quarter, but the stock hasn’t traded any higher. The enterprise AI software company hit both a double top following earnings and recently made the top

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

