Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Allanson - Investor Relations

Mark Penn - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Frank Lanuto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Laura Martin - Needham

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt

Ben Allanson

Good morning from Stagwell’s global headquarters in New York City. Welcome to Stagwell Inc.’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast. My name is Ben Allanson and I lead the Investor Relations function here at Stagwell. With me today are Mark Penn, Stagwell’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Lanuto, the Chief Financial Officer.

Mark will provide a business update and Frank will share a financial review. After the prepared remarks, we will open the floor for Q&A. You’re welcome to submit questions through the chat function.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that the following remarks include forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial data. Forward-looking statements about the company, including those related to earnings guidance, are subject to uncertainties and risk factors addressed in our earnings release, slide presentation and the company’s SEC filings. Please refer to our website, stagwellglobal.com/investors, for an investor presentation and additional resources. This morning’s press release and slide deck provide definitions, explanations, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn.

Mark Penn

Thank you, Ben, on this really lovely day here at the World Trade Center, and thank you to everyone joining us for our earnings call. Stagwell delivered strong results to start the year, firmly in line with our expectations, and with another record-breaking net new business quarter indicative of the strengthening position of Stagwell as the challenger network.

While others in the industry are flailing