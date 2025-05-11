Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Q3 2025 Results Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ari Danes - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications & Treasury

Lee Weinberg - Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Planning

David Collins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - J.P. Morgan

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Peter Henderson - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ari Danes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Ari Danes

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSG Entertainment's fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, Lee Weinberg, our SVP, Business and Financial Operations, will provide an update on the company's operations. David Collins, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will then review the company's financial results for the period. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, it is available in the Investor section of our corporate website.

Please take note of the following. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's filings with the SEC for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.