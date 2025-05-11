PostNL N.V. (TNTFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Inge Laudy - Manager of Investor Relations

Pim Berendsen - Chief Executive Officer

Linde Jansen - Chief Financial Officer

Michiel Declercq - KBC Securities

Marco Limite - Barclays

Stefano Toffano - ABN AMRO

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Now I would like to hand over the conference call to Ms. Inge Laudy, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Inge Laudy

Thank you, operator and a warm welcome to all of you in the call and here with us in the Hague [ph]. We have published our Q1 2025 results earlier this morning and we will explain the set of results to you in this analyst call.

With me in the room are Pim Berendsen, our CEO; and Linde Jansen, our CFO. Linde will present the results to you. Afterwards, Pim and Linde will answer all your questions.

Linde, over to you. Go ahead.

Linde Jansen

Thank you, Inge and good morning and welcome to you all. Nice to be here for the first time and happy to talk you through the first quarter results.

Let's start with the key takeaways of our Q1 results. Our Q1 results developed as anticipated and landed below last year's results. Our outlook for 2025 is unchanged. On the recent developments of the global trade and tariffs, it is too early to have a clear view on potential consequences but I will come back to that later in the presentation.

The main drivers for the Q1 performance were as follows; revenue