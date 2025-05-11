BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Leonard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marc-Andre Lefebvre - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Leonard - Senior Director, Leasing

Bruno Meunier - Vice President, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call, for which management will discuss the quarter ended March 31, 2025. [Operator Instructions] Should you wish to follow the presentation in greater detail, management has made the presentation available on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com/investors/presentations/quarterly-meeting-presentation. [Operator Instructions] Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that some of the statements that may be made during this call may be forward-looking in nature.

Such statements involve numerous factors and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Several important factors could cause BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's management discussion and analysis and in its annual information form, which were filed on SEDAR and on BTB website at www.btbreit.com/investors/reports. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Michel Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer; accompanied today by Mr. Marc-Andre Lefebvre, Vice President and Chief