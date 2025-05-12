Royalty Pharma: Again, Guidance Raised, Buy Confirmed
Summary
- Royalty Pharma reported 12% growth in Q1 royalty receipts, driven by Vertex, GSK, and Roche, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $738 million.
- The company raised its 2025 Portfolio Receipts guidance to $2.97-$3.12 billion, suggesting potential growth opportunities not yet reflected in the current valuation.
- RPRX repurchased 23 million shares for $723 million and has a $2.3 billion buyback remaining, with a 2.6% dividend yield.
- With a double-digit return and a valuation discount, we confirm our buy rating estimates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RPRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.