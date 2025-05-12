Q1 2025 Dividend Report

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 38, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May

I’m a mid-thirties Canadian presently employed at my day job with a healthcare facility working in Clinical Informatics—software and programming, specifically. I’ve been investing in individual equities since 2009 when I made my first purchase in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). I still hold those shares and have continued on my path of being a net accumulator of assets under the dividend growth investing model. I believe cash flow is king and focus my investment efforts on building an ever-growing source of passive income which will someday fuel my financial freedom. My life philosophy is simple: Leave all things a little better than how you found them.

