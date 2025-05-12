Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) reported a 1Q25 revenue that was largely in line with consensus, which already has a very low expectation heading into the print. The 2Q25 guidance also missed consensus, but shares were up 20% after the print, as the buyside consensus expected a
Bumble: A Deeper Struggle Amid Dating App Fatigue And Rising Competition
Summary
- Bumble's 1Q25 revenue was in line with low expectations, but 2Q25 guidance missed consensus; shares rose 20% due to cost-cutting initiatives indicating margin stability.
- We remain cautious on BMBL due to macro challenges like declining user engagement and micro challenges such as competition from alternative apps.
- Despite Whitney Wolfe Herd's return as CEO, we are skeptical about a near-term turnaround given revenue decline and competition from larger players.
- We rate BMBL a SELL with a $4.17 target, citing top-line growth issues and lack of material innovation to address user and ARPU challenges.
