SLR Investment: Cracks Starting To Show

Cain Lee
5.67K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating on SLRC due to weaker earnings, barely sustainable dividend coverage, and lack of meaningful NAV growth.
  • SLRC's portfolio is heavily weighted towards Asset-Based Loans and Equipment Financings, with 96.4% structured as first lien senior secured loans for added security.
  • Despite a generous 10.5% dividend yield, the lower focus on floating rate investments limits SLRC's ability to capitalize on the current high interest rate environment.
  • Sales and repayments outpacing new investments contribute to a shrinking portfolio value, raising concerns about SLRC's ability to achieve positive NAV momentum.

Pink Piggy Bank Isolated on Yellow Background with Hundred Dollar Bill

skodonnell

Overview

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) operates as a business development company that aims to generate attractive total returns from a diverse portfolio of debt focused investments. In short, SLRC generates its earnings from lending capital to borrowers and collecting interest

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.67K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLRC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News