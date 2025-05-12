DVND: Active High Fee Dividend ETF Faces An Uphill Battle

Summary

  • DVND selects 40-55 large-cap U.S. dividend-paying companies with competitive advantages and reasonable valuations. Its expense ratio is 0.50% and the ETF has $33 million in assets under management.
  • The high ER reduces DVND's dividend yield to just 2.14%, putting it in the ballpark of other low-yielding funds like VIG. Others, including FDVV and SCHD, offer significantly higher yields.
  • Investors will appreciate DVND's high-quality features, though its growth statistics are mixed. Despite allocating 25% to Technology, current selections have seen their earnings decline in the last three years.
  • My analysis of DVND's dividend consistency, growth, safety, and yield features also didn't reveal any significant strengths. As a result, I expect DVND will struggle to attract much interest.
  • DVND isn't a bad choice, but there are many better options out there. I've assigned it a neutral "hold" rating.

Wooden Blocks with ETF Letters Surrounded by Coins and Financial Icons Representing Investment Growth and Financial Strategies in a Modern Finance Context

Suphachai Panyacharoen

Investment Thesis

According to its fund page, the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND) seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of 40-55 large-cap dividend-paying companies with sustainable

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

