DVND: Active High Fee Dividend ETF Faces An Uphill Battle
Summary
- DVND selects 40-55 large-cap U.S. dividend-paying companies with competitive advantages and reasonable valuations. Its expense ratio is 0.50% and the ETF has $33 million in assets under management.
- The high ER reduces DVND's dividend yield to just 2.14%, putting it in the ballpark of other low-yielding funds like VIG. Others, including FDVV and SCHD, offer significantly higher yields.
- Investors will appreciate DVND's high-quality features, though its growth statistics are mixed. Despite allocating 25% to Technology, current selections have seen their earnings decline in the last three years.
- My analysis of DVND's dividend consistency, growth, safety, and yield features also didn't reveal any significant strengths. As a result, I expect DVND will struggle to attract much interest.
- DVND isn't a bad choice, but there are many better options out there. I've assigned it a neutral "hold" rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, FDVV, SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
