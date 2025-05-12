The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reported strong Q1 sales as shipments outpaced stable depletions. The operating environment was weak due to rising consumer uncertainty, and Boston Beer’s Sun Cruiser, Hard Mountain Dew, and Twisted Tea brands even boosted
Boston Beer: Significant Gross Margin Progress, Resilient Sales
Summary
- Boston Beer’s Q1 sales were very strong due to great shipments, but the underlying performance was also resilient. Sales should remain good with Sun Cruiser's rollout and Twisted Tea's resilience.
- The gross margin has continued to recover significantly despite continued shortfall fees and non-cash pre-payments. Despite tariff pressure, Boston Beer should continue to gain margin.
- Boston Beer's stock remains moderately overvalued. I estimate a fair value of $210.9.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.